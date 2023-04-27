HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Wesleyan Singers and six chaperones will depart for a tour of Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland on May 8.

The choir is led by Associate Professor of Music Dennis Jewett, director of choral activities and vocal studies. James Wells ’14, music director at St. Stephen Cathedral, is the accompanist.

The first performance will take place at historic St. Andrews University in a joint concert with the university’s Chapel Choir. A highlight of the concert will be the Coronation Anthem, “I Was Glad,” by English composer Hubert Parry. The two choirs will sing the anthem together, accompanied by Wells. The anthem begins English coronations and royal weddings.

Musical selections will center on music from Scotland and Ireland, some of which came to the Southern Appalachian region with early settlers and became a part of America’s early hymnody published in “Kentucky Harmony” in 1816. The concerts will also include several pieces composed and arranged by Scottish and Irish composers.

The second performance will be a lunchtime concert at the famous St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, one of the scenes of lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II. It is a significant church in the beginnings of the Presbyterian Church.

Crossing to Northern Ireland, the choir will visit Belfast and sing for mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh. A KWC international student will meet the group.

The final concert will be a lunchtime concert at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland.

“We are deeply grateful to the generous donors who made this trip possible,” said Professor Jewett. “Our students will perform in beautiful, historic venues, and for many of them, this is their first flight and their first trip out of the region. It will be a life-changing experience.”