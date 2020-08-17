Tri-State college students return to campus

(WEHT)- College students across the Tri-State returned to campus Monday as Kentucky Wesleyan College and the University of Southern Indiana marked the start of the school year.

Classes started in-person at Kentucky Wesleyan College but KWC is employing a hybrid schedule of in-person and virtual classes. Meeting spaces and classrooms have been altered to allow for social distancing and a no visitor policy is in place for all residence halls. However, there will be no sports after the GMAC, KWC’s athletic conference voted to postpone all fall sports until the spring.

Meanwhile, Children’s Learning Center at the University of Southern Indiana amid a combination of budget woes and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. USI is also using a hybrid schedule and student housing is open at a maximum of 85 percent with some apartment buildings being left empty for possible quarantine use.

Students, faculty, and staff at Vincennes University were given masks as classes began at Vincennes University Monday. The school reduced resident hall capacities and class sizes and hopes to keep the school open until Thanksgiving before switching to virtual learning for the rest of the semester.

Owensboro Community & Technical College students returned to class with other community college students across Kentucky at the start of the “Healthy at OCTC” initiative. The initiative includes required face coverings, designated entries and exits, and new sanitizing rules.

While Madisonville Community College also started classes, Henderson Community College delayed the start of the semester after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

