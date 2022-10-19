OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan students are presenting a student-directed musical inspired by a notorious educational video game.

“The Trail to Oregon” is directed by Shelby Morgan Watson, a senior zoology major and theatre minor. According to a release, the musical is inspired by the Oregon Trail video game and features character names chosen from suggestions shouted in the audience. At the end of the show, the audience chooses which character dies.

Despite the brutal nature of the game, according to a description online, there is a money back guarantee that the show will not give you dysentery.

“The Trail to Oregon” will be on stage in Hager Hall at the Ralph Fine Arts Center on October 27-29 at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on October 30. Tickets are available online here.