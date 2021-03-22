Kentucky Wesleyan to return to in-person classes on Tuesday

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced a return to in-person classes on Tuesday, and resumption of campus activities and events Monday as the college moved back to Level 2 (yellow) on its threat level indicator table. The college switched to remote learning last week due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

“Thanks to your vigilance and concern for the safety of those around you, the campus was able to move back to Level 2 (yellow) today, Monday, Mar. 22, 2021,” President Thomas Mitzel shared in a campus-wide communication. “Classes will remain virtual through Mar. 22, 2021 but will return to normal on Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021. All other activities are able to resume on campus at noon Monday, Mar. 22, 2021. Campus food services will remain grab and go through this evening and will return to normal operations Tuesday morning.”

This fall, the college intends to return to a fully operational residential campus in the fall of 2021.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)