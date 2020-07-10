Kentucky’s new mask requirement begins

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky’s new mask requirement has begun as legal questions remain.

The order, announced yesterday, required people in Kentucky to wear masks in public. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a judge to see if yesterday’s order follows state law.

They were seen on some of the faces in downtown Owensboro earlier Friday.

“I wear it every single day because I was told that if you wear a mask and someone who has coronavirus, or doesn’t have coronavirus isn’t wearing a mask, then everybody will be O.K.,” said Zach Gross of Owensboro. But some believe they’re not on enough faces across Kentucky.

“Half of them don’t wear a mask,” said Blanche Dahlquist of Owensboro.

“I think it’s something people need to be prodded to do. It’s important,” adds Bill Dahlquist.

Thursday, Governor Beshear said the order needed to be issued so that the state doesn’t have to take more drastic measures down the road. It was issued hours after a Scott County judge issued a temporary restraining order stopping executive orders related to COVID-19 from being issued, but Beshear says the mask mandate does go into effect today during his Friday press conference.

Leslie Wink manages Once Upon A Child in Owensboro, and has made two thousand homemade masks since the pandemic’s start. She says more shoppers bought masks since the order’s announcement.

“We have already seen a surge of it, and it started last night. It really has been pretty steady that they sell out here, however, we did see a surge here last night, and I had to start making more,” says Wink.

Enforcement will be up to local health departments. Clay Horton of the Green River District Health Department says they need to see what businesses need to help comply first, then address compliance issues after that.

Despite Cameron’s request for clarification, Gov. Beshear says the mask mandate will proceed as scheduled. Sheriffs deputies in Daviess and McLean counties are asking people not to call 911 to report people not wearing a mask.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)