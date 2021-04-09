Ketchup manufacturers struggling to catch up

(WEHT)- It’s an American hallmark that’s becoming hard to come by. The Wall Street Journal reported Heinz is struggling to meet the demand for ketchup, with Newsweek reporting the company saying it will ramp up production of the packets by 25 percent by the end of the year. In other words, Heinz is trying to catch up with ketchup.

Kyle Cattani from Indiana University says the problem isn’t with the ketchup itself, but rather with the packets it comes in from restaurants. Cattani notes that with demand for those packets increased as many Americans use delivery or takeout, manufacturers simply cannot produce enough of the packets right now.

However, local businesses say they haven’t felt the packet squeeze yet. Ghost Quesadilla owner Ryan London says he just bought ketchup on Friday and said stores seemed to be fine, but adds he will stock up on ketchup to prevent not having product.

Bre Gish, a manager at Zuki in downtown Evansville, notes that while ketchup hasn’t been an issue for them, getting certain fish and sea urchins for dishes has been an issue since the pandemic began.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)