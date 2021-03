EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Right to Life of Southwest Indiana has announced Candace Owens as the keynote speaker for the 2021 Annual Banquet. The event will be held on August 26 at the Old National Events Plaza.

Candace Owens is the founder of the BLEXIT foundation, an organization dedicated to driving conservative principles into urban communities. She is also a published author, speaker, and host of the weekly “Candace Owens Show”.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)