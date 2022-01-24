Kid Rock is coming to the Tri-State!

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Kid Rock will start his tour on April 6 at Evansville’s Ford Center, with special guests Grand Funk Railroad and a special appearance by Trey Lewis.

Kid Rock is a multi-platinum award-winning American rock ‘n roll icon. His music has been described as a mixture of musical genres such as rap-rock in the ‘90s with singles “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy,” to the multi-chart hit “Picture,” a collaboration with Sheryl Crow, to the global smash hit, “All Summer Long,” charted at No. 1 in eight countries across Europe and Australia. His newest album, Bad Reputation, will be released at the same time his 2022 tour occurs. Kid Rock is also a supporter of those who serve in the US Armed Forces, and he supports many charitable causes.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning January 28 at 10:00 a.m. at this website.