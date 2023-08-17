HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is now facing additional charges of child molestation less than one month after he was last charged.

According to an affidavit, a girl told an interviewer at Holly’s House that Willie Henderson Jr., 54, made sexual contact with her on more than one occasion in 2020. Henderson was previously charged with child molestation in July of this year, and he is a registered sex offender.

Henderson was charged with two additional counts of child molestation on Wednesday.