OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Hundreds of kids showed up in their Halloween costumes on Thursday for the “A Lot of Treats” event in the former Macy’s parking lot at the Towne Square Mall in Owensboro.

A Facebook plea was put out for local organizations and the general public to set up booths in the parking lot after the Trail of Treats event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Each booth that set up was asked to donate $100 to the Friends of Sinners substance recovery program.