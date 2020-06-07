Kids gather to understand need to protest

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Kids gathered around Ford Center to express their creativity and help parents open up conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement.

It started as just a call to action for kids and lead to a large group of kiddos and their parents putting chalk to the concrete and opening a dialogue.

“The main thing we’re out here doing today is just making sure that families have the opportunity to get involved because some families are trying to think ‘how can I get involved, I have children, I don’t feel safe going out and doing anything else that’s going on’. But this is just more so peaceful,” Shauntay Schultz says.

Organizers, Phillip and Shauntay Schultz say last weekend they were at the protest with their kids and the action at police headquarters scared them.

“Wanted to do something that’s a little more lighthearted at a distance from the police center and where they can still come together and create organization and make friendships and still speak out,” Phillip explains.

Parents say this is a great opportunity to open up a conversation with their children about what’s going on in the world and for them to express their creativity and promote a positive message.

“Before we came down here, they didn’t have a clue that this movement was happening that this was a problem in our country, in our city,” Dusten Wessel says.

He says he knew it would be a hard conversation to have and his young kids took it hard. “When I brought this up this morning to them, they were in tears thinking that someone of a different skin tone would be treated differently.”

Schulz says he would have been pleased to have a few people there, but the turnout they had shows the community is working towards a common goal, “we need to come together and not feel like we’re alone in this battle.”

(This story was originally published on June 6, 2020)