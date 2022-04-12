EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As technology continues to advance in the world, so does need for knowledge on how to navigate through it. A program was held Monday for Evansville Day School students and faculty to help give them a better understanding of the digital era we live in.

The goal of the program was to help students navigate cyber situations including understanding boundaries and cyber-civility. Katie Koestner, Executive Director for Campus Outreach Services, discussed a plethora of topics.

Included in the discussion was the topic of students dealing with gaming and device addictions. She said along with other matters, she spoke with students about preparing for their futures.

“We’re also going to talk about how they are building a resume through what they do with everything,” says Koestner. “Text, type, if they push send, I always say it’s like putting a page in their own autobiography and their writing their own best book or worst case scenario.”

The program ended with a parent session that was geared towards raising kids in the digital age