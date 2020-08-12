Kimball International announces new business strategy

(WEHT) — Kimball International announced a new business strategy for growth Tuesday, but one of the first steps involves a 5% workforce reduction.

Kimball says COVID-19 hit its divisions hard, which resulted in a 20 percent decline for the company’s top line.

Going forward, the company plans to rely more on e-business and launching new brands aimed at professional grade products for the home.

Back in April, Kimball paused operations at six facilities due to an increase in demand for critically needed healthcare products.

Despite the setbacks, Kimball says it still has a line of sight to become a $1 billion business.

“We truly believe that with our orientation to six defined growth levers within Kimball International that are framed around the work place, health, hospitality expanding into new business and markets, and our build of e-business that we can do that,” CEO Kristine Juster said.

Kimball employs about 2,700 workers world wide and about 1,300 in Dubois County.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)

