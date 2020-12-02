Kimball International celebrates 70th anniversary

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Kimball International is celebrating 70 years in business by giving back. The company will donate to Jasper-based charity Mentors for Youth.
Kimball started out seven decades ago known as the Jasper Corporation. Over the years it became Kimball International.
Kimball has donated nearly $13 million to various charities and projects. This year it’s donated more than $100,000.
(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)
