Kimball International downsizing

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — One of Southwestern Indiana’s largest employers is about to downsize.

Kimball International says it will reduce its workforce in the coming months as part of an overall strategic move from the company.

The company is not saying how many positions may be lost, but it says it has already started working with some of the employees affected.

It promises more details in a conference call with investors next week.

Kimball employs 2,700 people worldwide, with 1,300 of those at its Jasper facility.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2020)

