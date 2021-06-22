Kimball International to break ground on warehouse expansion in Jasper

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Kimball International, Inc. announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its operations in Indiana with the construction of a new 220,00 square-foot warehouse expansion in the company’s industrial park in Jasper.

The new building will connect to an existing 150,000 square-foot warehouse. The company says the expansion will significantly impact operational efficiencies.

“With more than 2,800 employees, Kimball International has deep roots in the great state of Indiana,” said Greg Meunier, Executive Vice President, Global Operations at Kimball International. “The expansion is a significant investment in our Jasper operations, and demonstrates our leadership in the industry, and our continued commitment to the community.”

The new expansion is projected to be fully operational by September 2022.