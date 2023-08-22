HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – King’s Home Furnishings & Design will launch an appliance and custom cabinet showroom in Jasper at the site of the former Video Tech Building to introduce customers to an array of products and services.

The establishment will offer high-end appliances including prominent brands like Thermador, Bosch, GE, KitchenAid and Whirpool. The business will also offer bedding, furniture, electronics and design services.

Larry Verkamp, the former owner of Video Tech Direct Maytag, expressed his confidence in the transition, and noted the retention of experienced staff members