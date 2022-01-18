“Kiss a Pig” for PAAWS Animal Rescue

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – A local pet grooming spot has decided on a fundraiser for a no-kill animal shelter.

Bubbles & Paws Canine Grooming & Boarding are holding a fundraiser that involves a photo shoot with a pig in a kissing booth. There is a minimum $5 donation for a photo shoot with Bubbles the pig, and the event is open to both adults and kids. This is an event that only accepts cash or checks, and checks must be made out to PAAWS.

The event runs from January 17 to February 14, and appointments with Bubbles the Pig must be made at 812-518-3869.