HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The owners of Venue 812 and the Riverwalk Restaurant will be opening a new business on Weinbach.

The former location of the Chicken N’ Salsa restaurant will be renovated and reopened as Kitchen 812. The business will serve as a catering kitchen, a commissary kitchen for trucks and small business owners and a banquet and meeting space for groups.

The owners plan to open the business in the spring.