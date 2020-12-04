Kitchen fire leaves nine without a home

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Nine people are without a home Friday after a fire broke out in their kitchen.

EFD responded to the call to a home in the 700 block of East Lousiana Street around 8:15 a.m. The fire started in the kitchen and burned through to the attic.

The Red Cross was called for relocation. One person is reported to have minor injuries.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

