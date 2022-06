EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville restaurant is having to make repairs after being hit by a vehicle overnight.

According to the Facebook page of Kite & Key Cafe, the front of the building at the corner of Franklin and 12th was damaged in the crash.

The restaurant is normally closed on Monday. Managers believe they will have enough time to clean up and open for breakfast Tuesday.

According to a police report, the driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.