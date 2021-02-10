Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh launches shoe fundraiser

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh is collecting new, gently worn and used shoes to raise funds for humanitarian projects.

The drive runs through the end of March, and shoes can be dropped off at all ERA First Advantage Realty locations.

For home pickup, call Ruth Hahn at 812-573-9113.

Funds2Orgs will issue a check based on the total weight of the shoes, and all money raised will be distributed in Newburgh and Warrick County.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of partners.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)