NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh non-profit organization received a grant of $5,375 from Paul Watzlavik State Farm Agency on Wednesday.

The Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh received the grant by participating in the May Walking for Dreams. Walking for Dreams matches funds raised by non-profit organizations based on participation and funds raised.

The goal set by the Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh was to raise Money for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The club partnered with ERA First Advantage Realty to do build beds in August for kids in the community that have no bed.

The club also raised funds for Newburgh Park Pals to begin replacing the Fortress of Fun Playground. The grant money will help the community to have input on the process and the architect’s replacement design.

More information can be found on the Kiwanis Club Facebook page.