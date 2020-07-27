Knox County man killed after off-road vehicle accident

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Knox County man was killed after an off-road vehicle accident Saturday, according to Ithe Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Dispatch received a 911 call just before 11:30 p.m. about an accident on Deer Trail north of Lafferty Road in Vincennes.

An investigation showed that an off-road vehicle driven by 56-year-old William Keith Webb overturned. Webb was thrown from the vehicle and pinned underneath.

Webb was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An autopsy will be scheduled early this week. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

(This story was originally published on July 26, 2020)

