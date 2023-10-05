NEWBURGH, In. (WEHT) – The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is wrapping up their final year at the Victoria National Golf Club and Day 1 of the championship began with rain in the forecast for the entire round.

For young golfers and just lovers of the game seeing the championship is a great opportunity for fellow golfers and the next generation to get a first hand look at how the professionals do things.

“It’s bittersweet, to know that this will be the last the last tournament played here at Victoria National,” said Amy Romain Barron, CEO of United Companies. “We’re really excited about the future and honestly, it’s been a great 12 years.”

The rain wasn’t many golfers friend but they figured out a way to endure the elements.

“If you get down in the dumps early about the weather, it’s it’s pretty tough to kind of enjoy yourself,” explained golfer Mason Anderson. “Hit good shots, it really affects you mentally.”

For some golfers who have developed friendships, they’ve had a chance to battle the weather together but found ways to have fun with it including Mac Meissner and Matt McCarty.

“So we were having a good time just playing in the rain, just talking about how gross it was out there pretty much all day,” said McCarty. “I think we’re getting along okay, then on 15 (hole), the wind starts picking up and the rain comes down even harder. so we didn’t really need that.”

The championships were also an opportunity to raise funds for charity.

“I think it’s been a great way to showcase our community and obviously we can’t overlook the charitable component that has been a huge benefit from the tournament,” said Romain Barron. “Over $2.2 million has been raised and kept here in the communities.”

Next year the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will take place at Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Indiana.