Korn Ferry Tour Championship wraps up as fans celebrate return

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- There were plenty of questions heading into the final day of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship: could anyone catch leader Trey Mullinax after he led after the previous three rounds? How would the golfers handle the final five holes- considered the toughest holes at Victoria National Golf Club? And who would secure their PGA Tour cards?

To say there was plenty of intrigue for the fans who came to the Newburgh golf course Sunday would be an understatement and those fans were treated to a thrilling finish between Mullinax, who finished second on the weekend, and champion Joseph Bramlett.

Bramlett called the win “extremely gratifying.” After suffering a back injury in 2013, Bramlett has been searching for his first professional victory. He just so happened to get that victory in the same event he last finished, riding a 7 under par on Sunday to overtake Mullinax by four strokes.

But for fans and club officials, this weekend was about much more than golf. Newburgh native Christian Chamberlain says he enjoys coming to the tournament from Indianapolis to visit family, friends, and to watch some golf.

No fans were allowed in to watch the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Chamberlain says missing last year’s event was “a drag” but he’s glad to catch this year’s championship in his hometown.

Victoria National general manager Ron Philo says the pandemic “put a damper” on last year’s event, noting how great it was to have fans on hand to watch the tournament and enjoy the early September weather.

Philo says the event helps them give back to the community through local charity efforts. Philo says that’s what makes golf “such a special game” by giving back to the organizations that the community has come to rely on over the course of the pandemic.

Philo says the club is already looking forward to hosting again in 2022.