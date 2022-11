OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the Kraftucky Arts and Crafts Expo is setting up for their ninth year at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Thursday is their first move-in day, with over 200 booths setting up. Organizers say they expect this year’s expo to be bigger than ever.

The show runs Friday to Sunday and is $3 for adults or $5 for a weekend pass. Kids 12-years-old or younger get in for free.