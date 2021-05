Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WEHT) – Kroger is launching a giveaway to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company plans to give five people $1 million dollars. The catch? It’s for people who have gotten their vaccine at Kroger Health locations.

In a press release, the company also plans to give 50 people free groceries for a year.

