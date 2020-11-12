Kruckemeyer & Cohn closing for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A long-time Evansville jeweler is closing it’s doors for good. Kruckemeyer & Cohn is going out of business after 125 years

The jewelry store on Burkhardt Road first opened in 1895. It closed back in 2015, but it reopened months later under new ownership.

Late last year, Aaron Haire, 27, a former employee at Kruckemeyer & Cohn, was arrested and accused of stealing nearly $67,000 worth of diamonds. Haire later requested the charges be dismissed. His request was apparently denied. According to court records, a jury trial is scheduled for December 4.

Kruckemeyer & Cohn is now holding a liquidation sale through Sunday. Everything must go.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

