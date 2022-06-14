HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police has two job opportunities, and they don’t involve becoming a Trooper.

KSP says it is now accepting applications for two Police Telecommunicator I positions for Post 16 in Henderson, which serves Henderson, Union, Daviess, Hancock, Ohio and McLean Counties.

KSP says the requirements are:

Must be 18 years of age or older

High school graduate or GED equivalent

No felony convictions or other crimes of moral turpitude

Mandatory background check

KSP says if employed as a KSP Telecommunicator, submission to random drug testing will be mandatory during the course of employment. The starting yearly salary for Police Telecommunicator I is $24,096.76 and plus an additional $5,500 in stipends, along with health, dental, retirement and life insurance benefits as well.

Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by June 21. Anyone with questions about this position may contact Telecommunication Supervisor Blake Smith at 270-826-3312.