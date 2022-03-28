BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) says that just before 7:00 a.m. on March 28, a KSP trooper patrolling I-165 noticed a black car traveling southbound at 101 miles-per-hour.

The trooper turned on his siren, however, the driver increased his speed to over 120 miles-per-hour, KSP says. Police say that the suspect was aggressively weaving in and out of traffic in an effort to flee. According to KSP, near the Butler County line the suspect entered a construction zone where he was passing traffic by traveling around the orange barrels in the prohibited area. There were nine construction workers present at the time, says KSP.

KSP says that in a further attempt to elude, the suspect quickly tried to take the Cromwell exit, but due to going too fast, he wrecked. Police say that the trooper was then able to take him into custody without further incident. KSP says the suspect is Brent A. Parker, 28, of Madisonville, and Parker was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

Parker received the following charges from KSP: