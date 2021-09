HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police are asking for help finding a missing woman in Hopkins County.

Police say Patty Dampier, 78, of Hanson, was last seen at a gas station in Calhoun driving a red 2003 Toyota MR2. Police say she was last seen wearing jeans and a bright multi-colored shirt and that she takes medication for Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP at 1-270-676-3313.