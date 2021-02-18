KSP asking for your help finding the driver who may have struck a missing Hopkins County man

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police are asking for your help identifying the driver or company of a white Freightliner Cascadia. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in the death of Michael “Andrew” Dowd between Feb. 4 and 7.

Dowd was last seen on Feb. 4. The body of the 29-year-old man was discovered on Feb. 7 in the southbound lanes of I-69 near Nortonville. An autopsy determined Dowd died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Authorities believe the commercial vehicle that might have hit Dowd will have damage to the front passenger headlight assembly and hood. KSP says it’s possible that the driver did not realize they struck a pedestrian and may have suspected they struck an animal or object.

Any commercial vehicle company with damage sustained, involving the replacement of the passenger headlight assembly and hood, are asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)