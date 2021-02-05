KSP asking for your help locating a missing person

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Kentucky State Police is trying to locate a missing person. Michael “Andrew” Dowd of Hopkins County was last seen on February 4 around 1:00 a.m. at a home on Wells Road in Nortonville.

Dowd is a 29-year-old white male, 5’7” tall, brown hair, green eyes, and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black t-shirt, and black shorts. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Dowd is urged to contact the KSP Post 2 at 1-270-676-3313 or via the Kentucky State Police app.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories