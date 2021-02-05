KSP asking for your help locating a missing person

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Kentucky State Police is trying to locate a missing person. Michael “Andrew” Dowd of Hopkins County was last seen on February 4 around 1:00 a.m. at a home on Wells Road in Nortonville.

Dowd is a 29-year-old white male, 5’7” tall, brown hair, green eyes, and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black t-shirt, and black shorts. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Dowd is urged to contact the KSP Post 2 at 1-270-676-3313 or via the Kentucky State Police app.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)