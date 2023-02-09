KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police troopers are conducing a death investigation after a man was shot in the 300 block of West Second Street in Calhoun.

KSP says they received a call reporting the shooting just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. At the residence, troopers say they located 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the KSP Henderson Post at 270-826-3312.