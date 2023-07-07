HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be conducting safety checkpoints throughout the Post 2 district.

According to officials, these checkpoints will check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statuses.

Officials state drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are required to have their license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible.

A list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found here.