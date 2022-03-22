OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a news release sent out by the Kentucky State Police (KSP), just before 7:00 p.m. on March 21 a KSP trooper noticed a suspicious vehicle driving in a field off Pleasant Valley Road and Pleasant Point Road east of Owensboro.

KSP says that as the trooper turned around to investigate, the vehicle sped off and eventually overturned. The driver fled the vehicle and failed to obey the troopers commands, says KSP. Police say that the trooper was able to catch the suspect and place him under arrest without further incident.

KSP says the driver was identified as Russell Igelheart, 47, of Whitesville. Police say that Igelheart was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro. KSP says that during the investigation, it was discovered that Igelheart had two passengers with him, and he would not let the passengers out of the vehicle as he was attempting to flee the trooper.

KSP says that Igelheart was charged with the following: