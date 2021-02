DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Trooper Corey King says Kentucky State Police responded to a wreck involving a deputy who was responding to a wreck with injuries.

Trooper King says it happened on Sutherlin Lane Wednesday night.

The people injured in the first wreck were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

KSP is working a wreck involving a deputy who was responding to an injury wreck on Sutherlin Ln

The ambulance transporting the injured patients of the first wreck has now slid off the road



We truly encourage you to stay off the roads tonight and early morning hrs — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) February 11, 2021

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)