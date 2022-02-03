KSP: Deputy wrecks while responding to a wreck

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – According to KSP’s Trooper Corey King, around 1:45 p.m. a deputy was reported to have gotten involved in a wreck while responding to an existing wreck.

In a social media post made by Trooper King, he urged caution when traveling U.S. 60 by the 22 mile-marker and advises against unnecessary travel. Trooper King says that the deputy that wrecked had medics en route to their location.

The previous wreck happened near the Natcher Bridge on U.S. 60, with a single vehicle wreck that resulted in no injuries.