KSP identifies man killed in crash on the Aububon Parkway

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– Kentucky State Police say 38-year-old Norman Hudson of Rockport, Indiana, was the man killed in a five vehicle collision on the Audubon Parkway at the 11 mile-marker. This crash happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say Hudson was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Audubon Parkway in a 2010 Buick Lucerne. Hudson sideswiped a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 31-year-old Kristen M. Keown. Hudson then struck a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 29-year-old Kelsie Wheeler, head-on. Hudson then collided with a 2020 Ford Ranger driven by 56-year-old James Nelson and a 2019 RAM truck operated by 56-year-old Roy E. Martin. Hudson then went airborne and overturned in the median. Police say Hudson was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. Hudson was pronounced dead on-scene by the Henderson County Coroner’s Office.

Kristen Keown, and a passenger, as well as Kelsie Wheeler were transported to Deaconess Midway in Evansville. James Nelson was life-flighted to Deaconess Midtown in Evansville with serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Audubon Parkway was closed for nearly five hours as KSP reconstructed the collision.

Henderson County Fire Department, Zion, Hebardsville and EMS/Ambulance services, AirEVAC, Henderson County Coroner’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies assisted troopers at the scene.

The investigation is on-going.