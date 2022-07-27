MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that left a juvenile dead on KY-181 South on Tuesday.

A press release from KSP says a 2011 Chevy Malibu traveling southbound on KY-181 exited the right shoulder of the roadway and struck an earth embankment and began to overturn just before 7 p.m.. Police say 11-year-old Zachary Kangis of Central City sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old Rebecca Evans, of Greenville, was transported via ambulance to a hospital for her injuries.

KSP says Kangis was not wearing a seat belt.