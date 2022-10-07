SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County.

Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a car driven by Sydney McCord, 17, of Slaughters, was traveling North on US 41. KSP says McCord tried to make a left turn onto KY 138 and turned into the path of a pickup traveling South on US 41, driven by Colton Parris, 27, of Hanson.

Police say the front of the pickup struck the car driven by McCord in the passenger’s side causing the car to be pushed into another passenger car that was stopped at the stop sign on KY 138, and being driven by Donald Tompkins, 87, of Slaughters. KSP says a passenger in the car McCord drove, Dora Ruby, 78, of Slaughters, was flown to an Evansville hospital for her injuries.

KSP says the crash is being investigated by their agency.