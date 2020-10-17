KSP investigating an officer involved shooting in Greenville

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) Around 6:12 p.m. Friday, the Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Greenville Police Department regarding a man who had barricaded himself in his basement.

GPD say they were serving a mental health warrant on a man when the man shot at officers before barricading himself in the basement.

KSP tried negotiating with the man to come out of the basement. According to police, around 2:10 a.m., the man came outside brandishing a rifle in a threatening manner and was shot by a Kentucky State Trooper.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: