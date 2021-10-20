KSP investigating double fatal crash involving motorcycle on KY-175

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a head on collision involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle leaves two dead.

Kentucky State Police were called to the scene on KY-175 just north of Graham just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Charlie E. House, 60, and passenger Kimberly L. House, 52, of Greenville were heading north on KY-175 when a southbound pick-up truck driven by Danny J. Cobb, 59, of Graham, crossed the center line near the 10 mile-marker and hit the motorcycle head on.

Charlie House was pronounced dead at the scene. Kimberly House was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Cobb was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

