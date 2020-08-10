KSP investigating fatal collision in Nortonville

Nortonville, Ky. (WEHT) – A Madisonville man has passed away after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Sunday night. The fatal collision occurred on US-41 just south of US-62 in Nortonville.

Preliminary investigation revealed 77-year-old Charles Gordon was driving north on U.S.-41 when his vehicle reached the bridge that crosses East Louisville Street. Gibson’s vehicle struck 61-year-old Ronnie Gibson who was riding a bicycle. Gibson’s bicycle had no lights, and was also traveling northbound on the roadway of U.S.-41.

Ronnie Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner’s Office. Charles Gordon was uninjured in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing by Accident Reconstructionist Trooper Hunter Carroll.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)