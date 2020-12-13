KSP investigating fatal crash in Christian County

CHRISTIAN CO, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Pennyrile Pkwy in Hopkinsville.

Police say Navarro Mitchell Jr., 21, of Clarksville, TN, was driving north on the Pennyrile Pkwy when his car broke down after entering the median near mile marker 17. Mitchell got out of his car and crossed both northbound lanes to speak with someone parked on the northbound shoulder.

Police say Mitchell was hit when he attempted to cross the northbound lanes back to his car. The driver, Nicholas Starr, 37, of Madisonville, stopped his car in the road and got out to check on Mitchell. Starr’s vehicle was then struck by another northbound vehicle, driven by Haley Keenan, 26, of Evansville, IN.

Neither Starr nor Keenan were injured. The coroner pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2020)

