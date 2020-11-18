KSP investigating fatal fire in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Police are investigating a double fatal fire that happened on Yosemite near Ewing in Owensboro. They say the call for the fire came in around 2:55 p.m.

Two people were found inside. One person died at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

KSP arson is assisting in the investigation, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)

