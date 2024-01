HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police are investigating two separate incidents of misconduct involving two Owensboro Police officers.

According to KSP Trooper Corey King, the investigation started roughly a month ago. No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation, and details of the incidents have not been released at this time.

