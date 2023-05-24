HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting following a pursuit initiated by McLean County Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to authorities, the pursuit was initiated in McLean County and came through Muhlenberg and Christian counties. KSP says no injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities confirm this is not the inmate who escaped from Ohio earlier this week. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.