KSP is out patrolling: here’s what you need to know

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) has put down some safety measures to help with holiday traffic.

Some of these measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problem areas in the district via patrolling. The Kentucky State Police utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in Kentucky statutes.

A traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on impaired driving, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers. Other violations of law and/or other public safety issues that arise will be addressed. These checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.

Citizens can contribute to highway safety by calling KSP toll-free at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens can call to confidentially report impaired drivers or any criminal activity. Citizens may also download the free KSP mobile phone app. The app provides quick, direct access to KSP including weather, road and traffic information as well as text, voice and photo tip capabilities to report criminal behavior. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.